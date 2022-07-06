People doing what they can to ease pain at the pump

The average price per gallon in Connecticut is now at a record-high, at nearly $5

CONNECTICUT, USA — There's no relief in sight for drivers when it comes to how much they're paying at the pump.

"It's crazy, I have to drop kids at school, to work, a lot of stuff. It's really crazy," said Yvel Louis of Wethersfield.

For months, gas prices have been climbing. Now reaching an average of nearly $5 a gallon, it has an impact on people's wallets, so they're doing what they can, to save however they can.

"I don't fill my tank normally when I put gas. I only try to stick to around $40 every time I put gas," said Daniel Martin of Springfield, MA.

Others are being more mindful of where they're filling up and looking for gas stations that have the lowest prices.

"I come over here so I can save, so I can find something cheaper. Over here is better than where I was," Louis said.

Some people are choosing to leave the car behind all together and instead, choosing to take public transportation.

"The drive from the bus station to my house is 3 miles versus coming in here which is 10 miles. It doesn't sound like a lot but you add it up over 5 days, you add it up over a month I'm saving at least a tank or two tank fulls," said John Brown of West Hartford.

Many commuters coming in and out of Hartford every day said they've been taking buses for years but with gas prices higher than ever, the benefit feels even greater.

"I don't have to drive in, deal with any traffic downtown. Right now the buses are free which is great," said Emma Wieduwilt of Newington.

Experts said they don't anticipate prices to drop any time soon. So to help save, they suggest topping your tank off more often.

"If the price is going to keep going up, then don't wait until it's all empty to fill up. Because by that time the price will have gone up more," said John Rosen, professor of economics at the University of New Haven.

In a time of inflation, where so many things are more expensive, they also suggest trying to budget as best you can.

"Probably the most important thing you can do is figure out what other spending you need to give up to afford the higher prices of gasoline because I don't think they're going down in 2022," Rosen said.

