Shortly before 4:15 p.m. officers responded to reports of a two-car motor vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Colman Street and Cedar Grove.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Police are investigating a motor vehicle that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to police, multiple people were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries as a precautionary measure.