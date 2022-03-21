People reportedly trapped in burning building in East Windsor

People were reportedly trapped on the third floor of the building, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department.

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. — East Windsor firefighters and surrounding departments responded to a building fire Monday evening, where people were reportedly trapped inside.

People were trapped on the third floor of the building on Church Street, according to the Broad Brook Fire Department. It is not clear how many people were trapped. The extent of any injuries has not been confirmed at this time.

The Broad Brook firefighters, which serves East Windsor, responded to the fire, as well as Warehouse Point Fire Department, which is the other fire district in East Windsor. Enfield and South Windsor fire departments also responded to assist.

The fire has since been knocked down.

Main and Church streets are closed at this time. People are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story. FOX61 has a crew on scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

