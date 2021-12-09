People from all over the country travel to NYC for 20th anniversary of 9/11

Some came from all over the world to be here

NEW YORK, New York — The 9/11 memorial in New York receives about 60 million visitors each year, and there was a steady throng of visitors flowing through even of the 20th anniversary.

They've come from all over the country and the world to be here — some with memories made fresh by seeing the site in person and others too young to remember, but still moved.

Julie Wagaman traveled from Orange County, California.

Tears welled up in her eyes when she recounted that day 20 years ago,

"Just seeing those images, they were awful and scary," she told FOX61.

Wagaman's 21-year-old son, Matt, is too young to have his own memories of the attack, but says he studied it in school.

"It's humbling to be here on the 20th anniversary," he said.

Rod Tateishi of Sacaramento said it's the first time he's been back since being sent here by FEMA just 12 hours after the attack.

20 years ago, Tateishi helped with the search and rescue efforts. He told FOX61 that the loss of life was tragic.

He also said he has carried a lot of pent up feelings about the experience and the changes in law enforcement, airport security and homeland security that have happened in the last two decades.

Philadelphia native, Matt Adams said it's all for the best, but it's a shame the 9/11 attacks had to happen in order to get things done.

---

---

