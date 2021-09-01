Police seeking suspects in Madison bank robbery; reward offered.

Two men displayed a gun at the People's Bank inside a Stop & Shop grocery store.

MADISON, Connecticut — Police are looking for two men who robbed a bank in Madison on Saturday.

Officers responded at 2:10 pm to the People’s Bank located inside the Stop & Shop grocery store on Samson Rock Drive.

According to police,two white males, both between 6’0” and 6’2” and wearing masks and gloves, displayed a firearm and left with an undisclosed amount of money. One of the individuals was wearing mismatched gloves. The two left Stop & Shop via the pharmacy side entrance.

Police say the individuals left the scene in a newer model, white, 4-door, Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have out-of-state license plates and was last seen heading east on Samson Rock Drive at a high rate of speed.

The Madison Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this inci-dent to call Sergeant Neal Mulhern at (203) 245-6561.