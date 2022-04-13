Perfect Poundcakes preparing for busy Easter weekend

Perfect Poundcake, in East Hartford is rolling up their sleeves to whip up dozens of their famous “pound cups”

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — With Easter just a few days away, one local bakery is flooded with sweet-treat orders. The small family owned business, Perfect Poundcake, in East Hartford is rolling up their sleeves to whip up dozens of their famous “pound cups” to people in the community.

A few cups of flour, some tablespoons of sugar, and a whole lot of love make the treats a community hit.

"It’s a beautiful thing when you can work with your family every day and create beautiful products to give as a gift to someone else," said owner, Tamika Mitchell.

Her kitchen is swamped with orders for Easter weekend, and with that big boom in business, their treats taste even sweeter.

"We have a ton of orders and basically divide and conquer. We do stay open later than our standard time at 6:30, we will stay open until 10 or whatever to accommodate the situation, whatever we have to do we get it done," said Tamika.

The notorious pound cups are whipped up by four generations of the Mitchell family. The secret recipe was Tamika's daughter, Jala’s, great-grandmother’s, creating dozens of pound cake flavors that look just like cupcakes.

"It gets a little hectic just like every family we have our days but we do come together in the end to get it done. It’s an amazing feeling to know that people think about you on the holidays especially Thanksgiving too, it’s one of our busiest holidays," said Jala Mitchell.

The business has been open since 2018 and has left the community wanting more.

"It just developed so far and now we’re here and I'm so happy about that. You never know where this could go," said Jay Mitchell, Tamika's son.

With Easter Sunday drawing closer, the work is only beginning for the Mitchell family, preparing those online orders, deliveries, and in-store products too.

While the secret may be in the buttercream frosting or the banana cream, the unique family atmosphere may truly be the cherry on top for customers.

"I definitely think being family-oriented is the number one thing that keeps them coming back because we always communicate and we treat everyone like family no matter who you are," said Jala.

Perfect Poundcakes has delivery, online ordering, and you can order in-store.

