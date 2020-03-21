Person arrested after Stratford shooting, police investigating

Upon arrival, officers learned that at least two shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital by a neighbor, according to Stratford Police.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Stratford Police responded to reports of shots fired on East Broadway just before noon Saturday.

Upon arrival, officers learned that at least two shots were fired and a male victim was transported to a local hospital by a neighbor, according to Stratford Police Captain Frank Eannotti.

Eannotti says officer located a firearm and a suspect was taken into custody.

Police said the identities of the victim nor suspect were not available at this time.

According to Eannotti, the shooting was an isolated incident and there is no danger to residents.

The investigation is ongoing.