Victim believed to be Yale Law student killed after being struck by car in New Haven, police investigating

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a bicyclist was killed after being struck by a car Tuesday afternoon.

Officers and firefighters responded just after 4 p.m. to reports of a pedestrian or bicyclist struck on South Frontage Road at York Street.

According to officials, the male victim is believed to be a 25-year-old Yale Law School student.

An ambulance transported the victim to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he has since been pronounced deceased.

Officials say several streets are closed and motorists should avoid the area while an investigation is underway.