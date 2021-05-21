Person dies in East Hartford apartment fire

Fire officials say the fire happened on Main Street at Brookside Commons apartments.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Fire officials say a person has died in an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to Brookside Commons apartments on Main Street and saw smoke coming out of the first-floor windows and the adjoining doorway.

Firefighters added that as they entered the smoke turned to flames.

A person was soon found unresponsive by firefighters and was removed from the buildings.

The person was identified as 78-year-old Juana Baez who suffered serious injuries and did not survive. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said the cause of death was thermal injuries and smoke inhalation.

Fire officials say several other people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials added one person was taken to the Connecticut Burn Center at Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

The East Hartford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire as well as the East Hartford Police Department Detective Division and in partnership with the State of Connecticut Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit.

The East Hartford Fire Department also wished to extend its condolences to the family of Juana Baez.

--

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.