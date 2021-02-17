Person displaced, pet cat dies in Columbia, CT house fire

Multiple Fire Departments responded to the scene Wednesday afternoon. The Columbia Fire Chief says the fire caused heavy damage to the home.

COLUMBIA, Conn. — A person was displaced due to a house fire in Columbia Wednesday morning.

Fire Chief Stephen Postemsky of the Columbia Volunteer Fire Department said multiple Fire Departments responded to home on Whitney Road to find heavy fire on the first floor of the home.

The fire was placed under control within 30 minutes but the house suffered heavy damage, making it unlivable per town building official. Chief Postemsky said one person was displaced due to the fire and a pet cat died.