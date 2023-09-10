Person injured in East Hartford shooting: Police

Police say numerous people were involved with many rounds fired. One person was shot in the chest and the leg; their condition remains unknown.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are investigating after a person was injured following a shooting in East Hartford on Monday night.

The shooting occurred in the area of Nutmeg Lane in the Woodcliff Estates Apartment complex at around 7:20 p.m. and involved multiple people, said police.

The victim was shot in the chest and the leg, but their condition remains unknown.

A firearm was retrieved from the scene, said police. At least 30 rounds of gunshots were fired around one car and several cars were hit, according to police. At least one apartment was struck by gunfire.

Police said the shooting did not appear random and believe there was more than one shooter.

Police said some parties involved in the shooting fled before police arrived.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

