Firefighters say the collapse happened on the 900th block of Pearl Harbor Stree. The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — At least one person was injured in a structure collapse Monday afternoon in Bridgeport.

According to Bridgeport Fire Department's Twitter page, firefighters were on the scene of the 900th block of Pearl Harbor Street for the collapse.

It is unclear the extent of the injuries. The Building Department has been notified.

BFD on-scene of the 900th block of Pearl Harbor St for a Minor Structure Collapse with at least one party injured. NFI on extent of injured. Building Dept notified. pic.twitter.com/gGMQ5mxW85 — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) March 1, 2021