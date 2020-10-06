23-year-old woman injured in New Haven shooting, police investigating

She remains hospitalized in critical but stable conditions, police said. Reports say she was struck on Greenwich Avenue between First and Second Streets.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police are investigating a shooting that was reported Tuesday night just before 10 p.m.

Officials confirmed a 23-year-old female resident of New Haven was shot in the abdomen.

She remains hospitalized in critical but stable conditions, police said.

According to reports, she was struck on Greenwich Avenue between First and Second Streets in the Hill neighborhood.

Police say detectives will be in the area Wednesday morning speaking with residents.