WINDHAM, Conn. — Firefighters responded to the area of Thread City Crossing and Pleasant Street to rescue a person underneath a tractor-trailer.

According to the Willimantic Fire Department's Twitter page, the incident happened around 8:44 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters were able to rescue the person and Lifestar was en route.

It is unclear the status of the person rescued.

