Person seriously injured in West Hartford shooting: police

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Maplewood Ave. Wednesday evening.

Police said at around 9:05 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting a shooting and, saying a person at the home was shot and needed medical attention.

Officers responded and found the victim in the house with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

This incident is under investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.