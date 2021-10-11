Person seriously injured in West Hartford shooting: police

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — West Hartford police are investigating a shooting on Maplewood Ave. Wednesday evening.
Police said at around 9:05 p.m., a 911 call came in reporting a shooting and, saying a person at the home was shot and needed medical attention.
Officers responded and found the victim in the house with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
This incident is under investigation.
