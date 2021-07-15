Person seriously injured in West Hartford motorcycle crash

The crash happened on New Britain Avenue in the area of I-84 East.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night on New Britain Avenue in the area of I-84 East.

Police say the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car. The people inside the car were not injured.

The road is closed between Ridgewood Road and Berkshire Road in both directions.

Police are on the scene investigating.

