Person seriously injured in West Hartford motorcycle crash

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash Thursday night on New Britain Avenue in the area of I-84 East.
Police say the crash happened between a motorcycle and a car. The people inside the car were not injured.
The road is closed between Ridgewood Road and Berkshire Road in both directions.
Police are on the scene investigating.
