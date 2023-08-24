Person shot at Amazon facility in Stratford: Police

The suspect is now in custody, according to police.

STRATFORD, Conn. — A person was shot several times at an Amazon facility in Stratford on Thursday morning, according to police.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Stratford police officers were called to the 400 block area of Long Beach Boulevard on the report of a shooting.

Officials said the victim was shot several times and taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time, police said.

According to officials, a suspect has been identified and taken into custody.

Police believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no further threat to public safety.

Sections of Long Beach Boulevard will be closed to traffic throughout the remainder of the day for investigation.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.