Man shot near Terrace Drive in Vernon

Police say the man has suffered serious injuries. The area has been closed off.

VERNON, Conn. — Police have responded to an apartment complex near the area of Terrace Drive for a shooting.

Officers confirmed with FOX61 that a man was shot and was seriously injured.

Police added the victim was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by Lifestar.

The area has been closed off as police look for several suspects who they believe ran from the scene.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

This is a developing story.

HAPPENING NOW: Vernon Police have an area closed off at an apt complex near Terrace Drive after a person was shot. Details remain limited. We’re being asked to stand back. pic.twitter.com/Z79CHiURMe — Carmen Chau (@CChauFOX61) May 11, 2021

