Man shot near Terrace Drive in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. — Police have responded to an apartment complex near the area of Terrace Drive for a shooting.
Officers confirmed with FOX61 that a man was shot and was seriously injured.
Police added the victim was suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital by Lifestar.
The area has been closed off as police look for several suspects who they believe ran from the scene.
Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Vernon police at 860-872-9126.
This is a developing story.
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.