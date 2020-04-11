Person struck and killed by a train along shoreline

Officials said a person was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while on the tracks Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said in a release, "At approximately 4:12 p.m. ET today, an individual was trespassing on the east of New Haven and came into contact with Amtrak Acela train 2167. There were no reported injuries to the approximately 23 passengers on board or crew members. The Amtrak Police Department has been working with local law enforcement to investigate."