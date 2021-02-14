Person struck by Acela train in Branford

The person was struck shortly after 1 p.m.

BRANFORD, Conn — Amtrak says they are investigating after a person was struck by a train in Branford on Saturday afternoon.

A spokesperson says a person was trespassing on the tracks at approx. 1:10 p.m., "when the individual came into contact with Amtrak Acela train 2248 on its way from Washington, D.C. to Boston."

There were 137 passengers on board the train; neither they nor the train's crew sustained any injuries, according to Amtrak. Amtrak says they cannot provide the person's medical condition because the incident is under investigation. Branford Police have not yet released any information on the incident.

Two other Amtrak trains were temporarily stopped as the Amtrak Police Department worked with the Branford Police Dept. to investigate the incident. The CT Shoreline East line reported a stop in operations shortly after 2 p.m.; operations resumed by 3:45 p.m.