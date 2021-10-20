Person struck by train near Milford, Metro-North service delayed

MILFORD, Conn — Metro-North said a person was struck by a train Wednesday night.
Railroad service between Milford and New Haven is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes as a result of the incident, according to officials.
Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.
Additional information is not available at this time.
This story is developing.
FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.
