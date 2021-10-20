x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Person struck by train near Milford, Metro-North service delayed

Railroad service between Milford and New Haven has been delayed as a result of the incident, according to officials.

MILFORD, Conn — Metro-North said a person was struck by a train Wednesday night.

Railroad service between Milford and New Haven is experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes as a result of the incident, according to officials.

RELATED: Man seriously injured after being struck by train in Norwich

Officials have not yet confirmed the extent of injuries.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Additional information is not available at this time.

This story is developing.

FOX61 will provide more details as they become available.

RELATED: Milford man struck and killed by Amtrak train in Orange

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to ---hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

In Other News

State Rep. Michael DiMassa accused of taking $636,000 in federal relief funds from West Haven