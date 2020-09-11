Pet Parasite Forecast: Heartworm threat

Talk to your vet to make sure your pets are protected before spending time together outdoors.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Can you believe it’s already November? As we all continue enjoying the fall weather by doing outdoor activities, let’s take another look at our Pet Parasite Forecast, so we can make sure we’re up to speed on the local prevalence of parasites like heartworm that can harm our furry friends.

Many people are familiar with heartworm but don’t necessarily know the latest data on its prevalence across Connecticut or how to keep their pets from getting infected. Heartworm is a serious and potentially fatal disease, which is caused by a blood-borne parasite and transmitted by a mosquito.

As we take a look at the Pet Parasite Forecast, we can see that the overall forecasted risk of your pet getting heartworm in Connecticut is fairly low. However, if you look closer, counties like Tolland and Windham have a higher infection rate than their surrounding areas.

