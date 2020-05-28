Multi-state manhunt ends with the arrest of double homicide suspect Peter Manfredonia

State Police will provide details surrounding his arrest and the charges against him at a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday.

HARTFORD, Conn — After a search that lasted nearly a week and spanned across several states, a suspect deemed 'armed and dangerous' by Connecticut State Police was apprehended by troopers in Maryland Wednesday night.

23-year-old Peter Manfredonia was wanted in connection with two homicides in Connecticut.

State Police will provide details surrounding his arrest and the charges against him at a 2 p.m. press conference Thursday from CT State Police Headquarters in Middletown.

Manfredonia was taken into custody in the area of a Pilot truck stop by US Marshals and the Washington County Sheriffs Office.

Sources tell FOX61 that police did not chase him when he was caught. Neither Manfredonia, nor the officers were hurt during the arrest.

While fleeing authorities, surveillance cameras in multiple states captured a man matching Manfredonia's description, traveling with a black duffle bag/backpack.

Officials believed the bag was filled with guns and items he had taken from a home invasion in Willington over the weekend.

Connecticut State Police said during a press conference around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, that at time of his arrest, officers in Maryland found a gun they believe was used in the Derby homicide.

The victim in that homicide was 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele.

According to CT troopers, Eisele was found dead in a home on Roosevelt Avenue. Manfredonia allegedly stole Nick Eisele’s black Jetta and abducted Nick’s girlfriend some time before.

State Police also reported that Manfredonia could be facing state and federal charges.

The initial incident that sparked the entire manhunt occurred last Friday in Willington, a quiet town just north of the University of Connecticut.

State Police responded to Mirtl Road in Willington shortly just after 9 a.m. for an assault and found two male victims.

Troopers immediately began CPR on the victims, and they were taken to local hospitals by LifeStar. One of the men later died.

Officials identified him as 62-year-old Theodore DeMers, of Willington. State Police did not provide an update on the extent of the second victim's injuries. The second man is in stable condition as of Monday evening.

The weapon used in the assault is believed to be an 'edged weapon,' officials said.

Pat Jones, the sister-in-law of Ted DeMers who was killed in Willington, said that the "family is very relieved that he has been caught" and that "it was a blessing to receive this news after having just returned from the candlelight vigil for Ted."

After Manfredonia was taken into custody Wednesday night, his family's lawyer Michael Dolan released a statement on behalf of the family saying they are relieved Peter "has brought this to a peaceful conclusion."

Dolan spoke with FOX61's Tony Terzi Thursday morning about Manfredonia's arrest, next steps and his parents' reaction.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted about Manfredonia's capture Wednesday night and thanked Connecticut and surrounding state police departments for their 'dedicated commitment.'

Prior to Manfredonia's arrest Wednesday night, Pennsylvania State Police alerted a new tip that reported he was spotted in Hagerstown, Maryland.

According to a release, the wanted UConn senior was also possibly seen at a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania. Surveillance video captured a man who matched his description.

That person was wearing red sneakers and the black bag, believed to be filled with guns was still in his possession.