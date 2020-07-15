Peter Manfredonia expected in court Wednesday

The double-homicide suspect faces a slew of charges after a manhunt that lasted nearly a week

TOLLAND, Conn. — A former UConn student accused of killing two men, holding another hostage, and kidnapping a young woman across state lines is expected in court Wednesday.

On May 22, State Police responded to Mirtl Road in Willington shortly just after 9 a.m. for an assault and found two male victims. Theodore DeMers, 62, of Willington died. Police said Peter Manfredonia used a samurai sword in the attack and DeMers' hand was completely severed off.

From there, on May 23rd, Manfredonia is accused of holding a man against his will in his basement, also in Willington. Manfredonia reportedly stole guns and supplies along with a truck from the man before heading to Derby. Police had found the truck crashed and had closed nearby Osbornedale State Park while they investigated.

Police had learned that Manfredonia knew someone in the area, 23-year-old Nicholas Eisele. When investigators arrived at Eisele's home, they found him dead. His neighbor reported hearing loud banging and shouting but didn't call the police, thinking it was Eisele and his girlfriend arguing.

After Eisele was killed, police said Manfredonia stole his car and kidnapped his girlfriend. The woman was later found safe in Paterson, New Jersey.

From there, Manfredonia evaded capture by police while walking on foot. At one point, he was seen on a home surveillance camera walking on train tracks in East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.

On May 27th, Manfredonia was spotted at a truck stop in Hagerstown, Maryland. Police had said Manfredonia did not try to run while they arrested him.

Manfredonia was charged with:

Murder

Criminal attempt to commit murder

Assault

Home invasion

Kidnapping with firearm

Robbery

Larceny

2 counts of theft of a firearm

Assault on an elderly person