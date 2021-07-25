x
Philadelphia man killed in Rt. 15 crash

He was standing outside of his car when he was struck
Credit: FOX61

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — A Philadelphia man was killed in a crash on the Wilbur Cross Parkway early Sunday morning. 

Connecticut State Police said Mac Paul Tillery, 38, of Philadelphia, was standing near his car which was stopped in the left lane of Rt. 15 Northbound just past Exit 58 around 4:30 am. A driver in the northbound lane struck the car and Tillery. 

Police are investigating the crash. 

