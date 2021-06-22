Philip Morris International moves headquarters from NYC to Connecticut

The move is expected to bring about 200 jobs to the state, the company said. The new headquarters will be operational by summer 2022.

STAMFORD, Conn. — Philip Morris International (PMI) announced this morning that it will be moving its U.S. corporate headquarters from New York City to Connecticut.

The move is expected to bring about 200 jobs to the state, the company said. The new headquarters will be operational by summer 2022.

“Connecticut offers a valuable mix of technological know-how, future-forward thinking, and an open-minded approach to problem-solving,” said Jacek Olczak, CEO of PMI to Business Wire. “We consider it an ideal location for our new U.S. head office, where we will be working to more quickly achieve our vision of a smoke-free future. We are excited about what the state has to offer our company, our employees, and their families—and we very much look forward to integrating into the community in a meaningful way.”

Governor Ned Lamont will be holding a panel discussion at 8:30 a.m. in Stamford regarding the future of the state's economy where he's expected to also announce PMI's move.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.