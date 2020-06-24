Pick-your-own Strawberries at Lyman Orchards - strawberries ripening quickly due to warmer weather

The weather this year has fluctuated with a warmer than normal winter, a cool spring, and starting off summer with warmth and humidity and abnormally dry.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Tuesday's weather brought more heat and humidity to the state. With summer settling in people of all ages went out to Lyman Orchards to pick there own strawberries.

Sitting on nearly 1,100 acres, Lyman Orchards is home to pick your own raspberries, blueberries, peaches, and apples among many other attractions, in addition to the pick your own Strawberries.

The weather this year has fluctuated with a warmer than normal winter, a cool spring, and starting off summer with warmth and humidity and abnormally dry. This all plays a factor in growing crops this year, John Lyman, Executive Vice President of Lyman Orchards, explained.

"it was funny we were running ahead of normal coming out of the winter, we had a very cool two months which put us back to normal," said Lyman. "We’ve been open now since June 8, was our opening day, in the first week was beautiful and nice and cool. It’s warmed up so the berries have been ripening pretty quickly. We do have irrigation so we’ve been irrigating our fields which is really important because it’s been dry but the plants love the sunshine and enough water they’re doing really well. So far I can say the turnout has been phenomenal this year. I’m really excited we have a great crop"

If you plan on taking advantage of the pick your own, there are a few things to keep in mind, masks must be warned when 6 ft of distance cannot be obtained, but once your out in the field, the masks can come off.

Lyman Orchards has also changed the method of how you pay, now you pay for the container first then go out and fill it, once your done, you exit through a different path than when you came. Handwashing stations have also been added in the proximity to the field as well.

The guidelines put in place, Lyman said it may help with picking the best fruit.

"We obviously had to take the steps necessary to protect our customers as well as our employees but being outside and keeping social distance it really doesn’t feel a lot different," said Lyman. "I think by spacing people in the field, I think the picking experience is probably has been as good as ever because we’re putting people in the best area to pick and we’re not going back over the same place in the field and I think it’s allowed for much better picking experience this year".

Speaking to the Manuel family, they said it didn't feel different this year and they were happy to get out as a family.