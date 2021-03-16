Atlanta Police said three people were killed at the Gold Spa. The fourth person was killed across the street at the Aromatherapy Spa.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near multiple spas that killed four people, Tuesday evening.

Atlanta Police Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said officers were initially called to the1900 block of Piedmont Road to respond to a call about a robbery in progress.

"As we responded to the call, we were able to come upon the scene where individuals were shot at that location," he said. "While at that location, we received another call across the street that had shots fired, responded to that and found another person shot at that location."

The shooting was within an hour after Cherokee County deputies responded to a shooting at a separate massage parlor off Hwy 92 that left four dead and one other hurt.

Police now believe the two were connected, and that the suspect in the Cherokee County shooting - Robert Aaron Long - is also suspected of the Atlanta killings.

Cherokee Co. Sheriff's Office confirms the suspect, Roert Aaron Long, is also a suspect in the Atlanta shootings. Atlanta: four women killed at two spas. Cherokee: three women, one man killed at one spa, a fifth person, a man, was wounded. pic.twitter.com/1vGlMnilTS — Jon Shirek (@JonShirek) March 17, 2021

In the shootings on Piedmont Road, APD said it appears the victims are all females and are Asian. Cherokee authorities did not have identifying information on the victims there, except that the victims included two Asian women, one white man and one white man.