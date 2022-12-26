Parts of public library in downtown Hartford damaged after pipe bursts on Christmas Eve

On Monday morning, there were clean-up crews parked outside of the building.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The downtown Hartford Public Library is closed for at least this week after a pipe burst on Christmas Eve, significantly damaging parts of the building.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, officials said a damage assessment and clean up is already underway at the building located at 500 Main Street in downtown Hartford. They said library collections – for the most part – were unharmed, but much of the computer equipment and furniture in several public areas were damaged.

“While this situation is serious, we are thankful the damage is not more extensive,” said Hartford Public Library President and CEO Bridget E. Quinn.

On Monday morning, there were clean-up crews parked outside of the building.

The library is expected to remain closed for at least this week as cleanup begins and the damage is fully assessed.

In addition to the downtown Hartford location, the Hartford Public Library has another five locations around the capital city.

