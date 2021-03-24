Pizza to the people, a chance to dish about House Bill 5656

This week, the public can weigh in on the bill that would recognize pizza as the state food.

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two Connecticut lawmakers proposed House Bill 5656 in January, and helping them has been Colin Caplan, who runs the Taste of New Haven Food Tours and is a college professor. What is House Bill 5656? It’s the “Pizza Bill” – officially written to “recognize the contribution of pizza to the state’s cuisine and economy.”

This week, the public can weigh in on the bill that would recognize pizza as the state food. “You can email your state legislators, you can testify at the (Virtual) hearing on Friday,” said Caplan who touts himself as Connecticut’s biggest pizza lobbyist.” Caplan added, “pizza is the one food and the one subject that can unite us, it is one thing that Connecticut can stand behind.”

At Zuppardi’s Apizza – the West Haven institution that has been serving their iconic pies since 1934, Lori Zuppardi, one of the family owners said, “when you just take a piece of it and everyone gets to share that same thing, it’s pizza.” Senator Richard Blumenthal offered his opinion on making pizza Connecticut’s state food saying, “there’s pizza, and right next to that, there’s cheeseburgers, but I’ll take pizza.” From the dining room at Zuppardi’s Caplan added, “let’s do this, let’s make pizza our state food.”

For -- or against it -- You can find out more about the Pizza Bill with the following links

Send testimony to the State Legislators: GAETestimony@cga.ct.gov

