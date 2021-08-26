Plainfield woman struck by Amazon delivery van

The driver stated he believed he put the van in park before exiting to make a delivery, but the van rolled down the driveway, striking the woman.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield woman is in the hospital after police said she was struck by an Amazon delivery van.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon on All Hollows Road.

According to police, the van had backed into the driveway to make a delivery while the homeowner arrived. The 22-year-old driver stated to police he believed he put the van in park when he left the vehicle, but the van began to roll down the driveway.

The 67-year-old woman exited her daughter's vehicle in the back as the van began to roll. The daughter told police that she heard her mom screaming and that's when she saw what happened.

When police arrived around 3:30 p.m., the woman was on the ground injured, being treated by first responders. She was taken to Day Kimball Hospital initially for her injuries, and later taken by LifeStar to Hartford Hospital.

Her condition is unknown at this time.

Police are investigating the incident.

