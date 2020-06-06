One dead in fatal crash on Green Hollow Rd. in Plainfield

One person is deceased and another suffered non-life threatening injuries

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut — Just after 10:30 last night, Plainfield Police Department and Atwood Hose Fire Department responded to a one-car crash on Green Hollow Road in the Wauregan section of the town.

Open arrival, officers located a white Ford Explorer overturned in the woods.

One occupant, Wilfredo Cardona of Danielson, had removed himself from the vehicle before officers arrived on scene.

Cardona was transported to Day Kimball Hospital for treatment of his non-life threatening injuries.

Cardona's girlfriend, Autumn Chase of Attawaugan, was also in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She was found unresponsive and pronounced deceased at the scene just before 11 p.m.

Chase was transported to the State of Connecticut Office of the Chef Medical Examiner, where an autospsy will be performed.

Connecticut State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad also responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.