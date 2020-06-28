Plainfield Police Department makes OUI arrest of erratic driver Saturday night

Authorities say Peterson, 29, was also arrested on June 26 for OUI, traveling the wrong way on a limited access highway

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Just before 9:00 Saturday night, Plainfield Police Department responded to the parking lot of Dollar General located at 74 East Main Street in Plainfield for reports of an erratic driver.

Concerned motorists called to say that a silver Kia Sportage was driving south on Interstate 395 with its headlights off, nearly crashing multiple times.

The vehicle then exited off of exit 89, where it then stopped in the middle of the road.

It eventually traveled onto East Main Street and into the Dollar General.

Upon arrival, officers observed the Kia Sportage parked across ultiple parking spots.

The lone operator, 29-year-old Amy Peterson, displayed multiple signs of intoxication and was asked to perform a sobriety test.

After performing the sobriety test, Peterson was placed under arrest and charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs.

Peterson was also arrested on June 26 of this year in Groton by CT State Police Troop E and was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and for Traveling the Wrong Way on a Limited Access Highway.