Plainfield woman arrested multiple times in 24 hours following domestic incident

After being released from the hospital post-evaluation, the woman returned to the home where she was arrested again

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — One Plainfield woman is facing several charges after she was arrested multiple times in 24 hours.

Plainfield police said officers were called to a home in Central Village on Saturday around 6:30 p.m. for a reported domestic dispute. During the investigation, police learned that 32-year-old Heather Poplasky was in possession of a large kitchen knife during the argument.

According to police, she was threatening to cut herself to make it "look like the victim had done it. Poplasky reportedly then stepped toward the victim with the knife in hand.

Poplasky was taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment 2nd. She was later released on bond and was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

She was then issued a summons by the Putnam Police Department for an incident involving hospital staff.

The next day, after Poplasky was released from the hospital, police said she had returned to the home after her conditions of release in place prevented her from doing so.

Poplasky was again arrested by Plainfield police and charged with three counts of violating conditions of release, disorderly conduct, assault 3rd degree, criminal trespass 1st degree, and possession of a dangerous weapon.

She was held on a $25,000 cash or surety bond pending her arraignment at the Danielson Superior Court on April 12th, 2021.

Police said that while being held, Poplasky reportedly flooded the holding cell she was in by placing a roll of toilet paper and trash in the toilet.

Poplasky was charged with criminal mischief 3rd degree with an additional $5,000 cash or surety bond.

