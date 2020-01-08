Plainfield bicyclist seriously injured after falling 30 feet

While riding over a railroad bridge, the man lost control of his bike, causing him to fall 30 feet below.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield man is in serious condition after he fell off a bridge Friday.

Police said the incident happened in the area of 16 Water Street in Central Village.

The rider of the bicycle, Nathaniel Laskarzewski, age 27 of Central Village, was riding south along the railroad tracks when he attempted to cross over a railroad bridge.

Police said while traveling over the bridge, Laskarzewski lost control of his bicycle, causing him to fall off of the side of the bridge before landing approximately 30 feet below alongside the Moosup River.

Laskarzewski was transported via Lifestar to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for suspected serious injuries, according to police.