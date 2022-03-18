Juvenile in Plainfield shot with BB gun, evaluated for minor injuries

The juvenile got off his bike and fled into the woods to take cover when they stole his bike

PLAINFIELD, Connecticut — On Friday, a juvenile was riding his bike by South Walnut Street in the Wauregan village in Plainfield when an "older model" white/grey truck drove toward him with three individuals and struck him with a BB gun according to police.

At around 6:27 p.m., members of the Plainfield Police Department, and Atwood Hose Fire Department and the American Legion Ambulance responded to the report that a juvenile had been shot with a BB gun.

Police said the juvenile had gotten off the bike and headed into the woods to take cover. Another individual in the truck got out, took his bike and put it in the truck. The truck then left the scene.

The only description of the individuals was that they had white face coverings on.

The juvenile was reported to have minor injuries by American Legion on scene.

This case is an ongoing investigation and anybody with any information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804 or the Plainfield Police Department’s Anonymous Tip-Line at (860) 564-7065.

