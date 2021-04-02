Plainfield teen named ‘Young Marine of the Year’; will escort WWII Vets to Iwo Jima.

The Young Marines is a national youth organization that began in Waterbury in 1959 and now has 264 units across the country.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — MaKayla Barstow, age 15 from the Moosup section of Plainfield, has been awarded the Young Marines youth organization's highest honor, one that will take her halfway around the world.

As Division 1 "Young Marine of the Year", Barstow will escort WWII veterans in March 2021 to the annual Reunion of Honor trip which takes place in Guam and Iwo Jima. The island of Iwo Jima is open only one day each year for this special reunion of Japanese and American veterans.

The Young Marines is a national youth organization, founded right here in Connecticut. In 1959 in Waterbury, several former Marines formed an organization "that would mirror the values of the Marine Corps" and offer leadership training and other life skills. Today the program is open to boys and girls ages eight through high school graduation, and has grown to over 264 units focusing on self-confidence, academic achievement, honoring our veterans, good citizenship, community service, and living a healthy, drug-free lifestyle.



Barstow is a member of the Natchaug River Young Marines in Danielson, Connecticut, under the command of Joseph Couture. She is a sophomore at Plainfield High School.

“Being named Division Young Marine of the Year fills me with a great sense of pride, honor, and accomplishment,” Barstow said in a press release from the organization. “I have dreamt of achieving this prestigious award since I was a Young Marine Private First Class. I’ve seen all the opportunities my brother had as a Division Young Marine of the Year, and that has inspired me to aim for this goal.”

Barstow joined the Young Marines at age eight and is in her seventh year in the program. She was encouraged by her parents and siblings to join because the family observed positive changes in her sister and brother from their involvement in the national youth organization.

Outside the Young Marines, Barstow received the Eastern Connecticut Conference Sportsmanship award and made the All-Star team for the conference. She has been cheerleading for 10 years and in 2019, was the only freshman on the Plainfield High School’s varsity basketball cheer team. She belongs to Plainfield High School’s Chamber Choir and is a member of the school’s symphonic and marching band. Barstow’s sees her future as earning a degree in Music Education and ultimately, to teach music.

“MaKayla Barstow's rapid rise through our program is a testimony to her personal drive and excellence,” said Col William P. Davis USMC (Ret), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. "All our division winners show great qualities of leadership and reverence to veterans. Each lives a healthy drug-free lifestyle which is a foundation of the Young Marines program."

“The Young Marines program has given me very important tools that I will use in and out of the program,” Barstow said. “I have gained self-confidence as a leader and as an individual which has helped me understand that failure is just one more step to success. The program has taught me how to inspire my peers and mentor them to become the best leaders they can be.”