Plainfield man arrested for violating 2 no contact protective orders

Brayden Barboza was arrested Friday night on two counts of criminal violation of a protective order and two counts of criminal trespassing

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — On Friday night Plainfield police arrested Brayden Barboza for numerous charges.



The 22-year-old was found at his home in violation of two full no contact court issued protective orders after police conducted a wanted person's check.

Barboza was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal violations of a protective order and two counts of criminal trespassing. There are also five previous arrest warrants that were served for him after not appearing in court five times.