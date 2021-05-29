Plainfield man arrested for violating 2 no contact protective orders

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — On Friday night Plainfield police arrested Brayden Barboza for numerous charges.
The 22-year-old was found at his home in violation of two full no contact court issued protective orders after police conducted a wanted person's check.
Barboza was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal violations of a protective order and two counts of criminal trespassing. There are also five previous arrest warrants that were served for him after not appearing in court five times.
Barboza is currently being held at the Plainfield Police Department on $240,000 bond pending his arraignment at the Danielson Superior Court on June 1.