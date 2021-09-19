Plainfield Police asking for help identifying suspects in armed robbery

The suspects robbed a store while holding 2 people at gunpoint

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police are asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a store in the Wauregan area of Plainfield Friday morning.

Police say they responded to Wauregan Food Mart at 1:53 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

After investigation they found two individuals entered with fire arms and the clerk and a witness were held at gunpoint while items were taken. The suspects fled on foot and there were no injuries.

Two K-9 units from Plainfield and State Police were at the scene but no there was no contact.

One suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male wearing all black with blue slider sandals. The other suspect is described as a white male with a possible red neck tattoo wearing all black with white sneakers. The left sneaker has red shoe laces and the other has dark color laces.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gage Griffin at 860-564-0804 or the anonymous tip-line at 860-564-7065.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.