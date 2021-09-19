x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Plainfield Police asking for help identifying suspects in armed robbery

The suspects robbed a store while holding 2 people at gunpoint
Credit: Plainfield Police

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police are asking for help identifying two suspects who allegedly robbed a store in the Wauregan area of Plainfield Friday morning.

Police say they responded to Wauregan Food Mart at 1:53 a.m. after a report of an armed robbery.

After investigation they found two individuals entered with fire arms and the clerk and a witness were held at gunpoint while items were taken. The suspects fled on foot and there were no injuries.

RELATED: Hamden Police looking for a street robber

Two K-9 units from Plainfield and State Police were at the scene but no there was no contact.

One suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male wearing all black with blue slider sandals. The other suspect is described as a white male with a possible red neck tattoo wearing all black with white sneakers. The left sneaker has red shoe laces and the other has dark color laces.

RELATED: Police investigating strong-arm robbery at 7 Eleven in Wethersfield

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Gage Griffin at 860-564-0804 or the anonymous tip-line at 860-564-7065. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com  

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 