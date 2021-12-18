Plainfield police investigate shots fired during a family violent altercation

No one was injured. Police are searching for a suspect who fled.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police are searching for a suspect they said was involved in a shots-fired incident that took place on Saturday morning in Plainfield.

Officials said they received multiple calls about shots being fired at around 6:15 a.m.

Officers arrived at a residence on Second Street and discovered that shots were fired during a family violence altercation over a child. No one was injured.

Officers said the suspect shot in the direction of the residence where two adults and three children lived. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Police believe the suspect has been involved in three other property damage incidents across Plainfield on Saturday morning.

This remains under investigation by Plainfield Police. Anyone with information is asked to contact Plainfield Police at 860-564-0804 or the anonymous tip line at 860-564-7065

