Plainfield Police looking for a pickup truck after a hit and run

Police say the truck was a dark colored Dodge and has heavy front end damage

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — Police are looking for a dark colored Dodge pickup truck that was involved in a hit and run on High Street.

Officials say they responded to a two car crash at 4:20 p.m. on Sunday at the intersection of High Street and Squaw Rock Road in the Moosup section of Plainfield.

Investigation shows that a gold Nissan Altima was traveling westbound on High street coming to a stop. The Dodge pickup truck was traveling north on Squaw Rock Road and made a right onto High Street, hitting the front end of the Altima, causing disabling damages.

Police said the Dodge left the scene of the crash and is suspected to have heavy front end damage.

Officials say the driver of the Nissan Altima,65 year old Arlette Moran of Brooklyn, Connecticut, was transported to the nearby hospital for suspected minor injuries.

The Plainfield Police Department is looking for anyone with information. They are asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804.

