Plainfield man seriously injured in crash

Police said a man driving a car on Putnam Road crossed the double line and crashed into a tractor-trailer

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — A Plainfield man is being treated for life-threatening injuries after a crash between a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer.

Police said they were called to Putnam Road in the area of Fountain Street around 5:30 p.m. yesterday on the report of a crash.

When they arrived, they found a Grand Marquis off the roadway with heavy damage and a KW Construction W900 tractor-trailer unit blocking both lanes of travel, also with damage.

Police said the driver of the Grand Marquis, 72-year-old Alana Lavallee, was driving south on Putnam Road when he crossed over the double-yellow line into the opposing lane of traffic, sticking the truck.

The car came to a final rest against a telephone pole and Lavallee was extricated and taken to Rhode Island Hospital via LifeStar for his injuries.

The driver of the tractor-trailer refused medical treatment at the scene, police said.

This crash remains under investigation by the Plainfield Police Department. Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation please contact the department (860)-564-0804.

