Plainfield noise complaint leads to teen's weapons and drugs arrest

Police said they found a shell casing to a gun in the driveway of the teen after investigating a noise complaint Thursday morning.

PLAINFIELD, Conn. — An 18-year-old from Plainfield is facing several charges after a noise complaint investigation turned over several guns and drugs.

Police said they were called to a home on Center Street on Wednesday morning to a reported sound of a gunshot in the area. When they arrived at home around 8:20 a.m., police met with Joshua Griffin and an unidentified juvenile.

According to police, both Griffin and the juvenile denied knowing anything about the incident and claimed to had just been woken up by police.

While outside talking, an officer saw a shell casing of a 9mm pistol in the driveway of the home.

A search and seizure warrant was granted to officers and the home was searched later in the day.

Police said they found a Davis Industries 380 semi-automatic pistol, a 9mm semi-automatic polymer pistol, and an AR-15 style rifle in addition to a pellet rifle. Police also found several high-capacity magazines and ammunition.

Also found in the home were narcotics consisting of Xanax, Oxycodone, and a "cannabis type material" in excess of 5 ounces. Several drug paraphernalia items and other items "consistent with the sale of narcotics" were also found, according to police.

Griffin was arrested and brought to the police department where investigators said he later admitted he shot the gun.

Griffin was charged with three counts of carrying a pistol without a permit, unlawful discharge of a firearm, four counts of unlawful possession of a high-capacity magazine, reckless endangerment 1st degree, three counts of possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and possession of cannabis in excess of five ounces.

Held on a $150,000 bail, Griffin is set to appear in court Thursday.

The Plainfield Police Department asks anyone with further information to contact the Special Investigations Unit at (860)-564-0804.

