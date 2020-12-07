Interstate 84 westbound closed in Plainville after wrong-way driver crash

Route 72 east to 84 west is also closed

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — Just after 4:15 this morning, Connecticut State Police Troop H responded to a wrong-way driver crash on Interstate 84 westbound by the Shuttle Meadow overpass in Plainville.

A Toyota Highlander was driving westbound on I-84 when an Audi Q7, which was traveling the wrong way, when the two cars collided head-on.

The driver of the Highlander, Jeanne Girard, 53, of Rhode Island, sustained minor injuries.

The passenger, Mark Hebert, 48, also of Rhode Island, sustained serious injuries.

The driver of the Audi, Jacqueline Nieves, 34, of New Britain, sustained suspected minor injuries.

Enforcement action is pending at this time.

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact TFC John Wilson #1060 at Troop H at 860-534-1098.

State Police also ask that if anyone has any dash camera footage of the collision to also contact TFC Wilson.