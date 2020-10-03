Plainville man arrested, charged with producing child pornography

Preliminary forensic analysis of the iPhone revealed multiple video files and an image file of girls changing in a locker room, according to US Attorney John Durham.

PLAINVILLE, Conn — The US Attorney for Connecticut announced a Plainville man was arrested and charged with child pornography offenses.

The warrant reportedly charged 49-year-old Kyle Fasold with production and attempted production of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

Plainville Police and Connecticut State Police, along with Homeland Security Investigations executed a search of of Fasold’s home March 6.

Officials say numerous electronic items, including an Apple iPhone X were seized from the residence.

Police believe Fasold produced the videos and image himself.

"This investigation is in its early stages and investigators are working to identify and notify victims," U.S. Attorney Durham noted.

