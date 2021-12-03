Death of Plainville police chief 'leaves void' in the department, colleagues say

Police Chief Matt Catania, 61, passed away suddenly after a long illness. He spent 40 those years in law enforcement.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — The Plainville Community lost a loved leader.

He was hired as the police chief for Plainville in 2010. Well-known and well-liked, the department told said they are in the early stages of grief but will plan something soon to honor his memory.

Flags flew at half-staff outside the police department on Thursday. The entrance was draped in black cloth.

"I’ll tell you what, the world lost a good guy," said a friend.

Mourning bands were worn over the badge.

"Lost a legend today so we will wear that for the next week or so in remembrance of him," remarked a colleague.

Catania passed away of heart disease Wednesday.

"He’s the last guy I ever expected to pass away. The guy looked like a bull. As strong as a bull," remarked Leo Chupron, a private investigator and friend of Chief Catania.

He recalls Catania’s good nature.

"I would seriously play with him because I could get away with it. He would never get mad. I couldn’t get him mad," said Chupron, adding that the chief valued his heritage. "He was as Italian as you could get. His coffee had to come from Italy his pot came from Italy. Everything had to come from Italy."

When it came to law enforcement, it wasn’t just a job. It was in Catania’s blood — and his bloodline. Three of his four children are in law enforcement. His brothers and his father worked in law enforcement too.

"Really brought that good community policing to the town of Plainville here and it’s really a void you can’t fill," said Lt. Eric Peterson.



Peterson told FOX61’s that Catania set a high standard, but treated people fairly and had an open-door policy.

"He’s been instrumental to this town. This police department. I could go on for days," he added.



He recalled examples of Catania’s above and beyond service to the public.

"There was one gentleman in town who had health problems and he would come in and see the chief from time to time and the chief is on his way into work one morning and sees the guy walking on the street having a hard time," Peterson said. "He pulls over, realizes the guy is trying to get to a doctor's appointment and he drives him to the doctor's appointment. That’s the kind of person he was."



Catania also leaves behind a loving wife. Funeral services are being finalized but will be held in Avon.

For right now the departments two lieutenants are picking up the administrative duties.

