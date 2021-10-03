x
Plainville police chief passes away

Colleagues expressed their condolences to the family of Chief Matthew Catania
Credit: FOX61
Plainville Police Chief Matthew Catania

Plainville Police Chief Matthew Catania has passed away. 

The Plainville Fire Department posted on their Facebook page, "The officers and members of the Plainville Fire Department are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Police Chief Matthew Catania. We are keeping his family and the entire Plainville Police Department in our thoughts and hearts."

