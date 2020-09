Taylor Deprey was last seen Monday

Plainville police have issued a Silver Alert for 16-year-old Taylor Deprey.

She was last seen Monday.

Deprey is described as a white female with blonde hair and brown eyes. Deprey stands at 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray leggings, a gray backpack, and black shoes.