Plainville swim team volunteer charged with producing child pornography

Preliminary forensic analysis of the iPhone revealed multiple video files and an image file of girls changing in a locker room, according to US Attorney John Durham.

PLAINVILLE, Conn — A volunteer for a children’s swim team in Plainville has been charged with producing child pornography.

Kyle Fasold has long been a volunteer for the towns youth swim team, he’s now accused of secretly recording young girls.

“He’s the Vice President of the Parents Association of the Blue Dolphins he’s considered a very active volunteer probably the most active volunteer over the last several years,” said Plainville Town Manager, Robert Lee.

A homeland security investigation led to Fasold's home on Northwest Drive last week. It was there investigators found evidence that he had been secretly recording young girls on the swim team for the past few years, not only in the locker room but also at his home.

“The recordings at the high school likely began in May 2018 and we have some recordings at his house from 2017,” said Lt. Nicholas Mullins, Plainville Police.

Fasold was arrested at his home on Friday and is currently in federal custody. Now investigators are working to identify the victims. The town met with concerned parents Monday night.

“I met with parents last evening and it was a very emotional discussion, parents knew this person very well they didn’t suspect anything. They didn’t at least express to us that they had any concern, and they had some guilty feelings as well,” said Lee.

The superintendent of Plainville schools, Steve LePage, sent a statement to parents, he wrote in part:

“Going forward, we will need to support any students and families who are immediately impacted, directly or indirectly by these disturbing allegations. I am meeting with the administrative team tomorrow morning to plan for potential counseling and support needs of students impacted by these incidents.”

Fasold was charged with production and attempted production of child pornography along with possession of child pornography.