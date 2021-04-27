x
Plane believed to have blown away in East Haddam causes minor injury: PD

Connecticut State Police say the plane was unoccupied. A person only suffered a minor injury to their hand.
EAST HADDAM, Conn. — Officials responded to an incident in East Haddam involving a plane Tuesday evening. 

Connecticut State Police say the unoccupied plane possibly blew away from the wind and cause a minor hand injury. 

Police added the incident happened at Goodspeed Airport on Lumber Yard Road. 

A viewer sent in a picture of the small plane with firefighters surrounding it.

